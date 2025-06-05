AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Benson Boone says ‘moonbeam ice cream’ is coming soon

todayJune 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Benson Boone‘s new album, American Heart, is coming out June 20, and with it, a new ice cream flavor.

Benson was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, and they got into a discussion about the line “moonbeam ice cream” in his song “Mystical Magical.” Jimmy asked Benson if he’d been approached by Ben & Jerry’s about creating an actual flavor of that name.

“Well Ben & Jerry’s hasn’t responded,” said Benson. “But Häagen-Dazs [has], and then we got something coming when the album drops. We’ll have, like, a — I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it.”

“We might see moonbeam ice cream,” said Jimmy. “Moonbeam ice cream,” replied Benson.

Benson also revealed that that particular lyric was the creation of his co-writer Jack LaFrantz. The two couldn’t come up with a lyric while writing the song, so Jack suggested Benson simply sing “moonbeam ice cream/ taking off your blue jeans” as a placeholder until they came up with something else. Benson said eventually he realized that the lyric worked the way it was.

In addition, Benson and Jimmy talked about Benson’s upcoming tour, including his signature onstage flips. Benson revealed he doesn’t practice or rehearse his flips, which he claimed he’s been doing since preschool. “Can you do one right now?” Jimmy asked.

Benson stood on his chair, stepped up onto Jimmy’s desk and executed a perfect backflip.

“I didn’t think you were really gonna do it!” yelled an astonished Jimmy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%