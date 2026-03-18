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Benson Boone shares message for couple who got engaged during show: ‘I’ve never felt more stupid’

todayMarch 18, 2026

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Benson Boone on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

People getting engaged in the middle of concerts is definitely a thing, so it’s not surprising that it happened at Benson Boone’s show in Birmingham, England, on March 15. However, he’s said that the moment really made him feel “stupid.”

Posting a photo of the couple kissing on his Instagram Story, Benson wrote, “To the lovely couple that got engaged at the the show in Birmingham… 1.) Congrajufrickinlations.”

He continued, “2.) I better get a wedding invitation 3.) I just now realized I called you ‘newly weds’ and I’ve never felt more stupid (sorry).”

But he did conclude on a positive note: “I wish you both the best.”

As previously reported, Benson traveled to Birmingham to do one single concert in order to make up for canceling a while back due to vocal issues. He was joined at the show by Queen guitarist Brian May.

He wrote on Instagram, “I have experienced some of the coolest moments of my life lately, but Birmingham was a very very special night. The energy you guys brought is unmatched, and that is a show I will remember for the rest of my life.”

He noted, “Sir Brian May is the biggest legend on and off the stage. I have never met someone who has accomplished such incredible things at an extremely high level with the kindness and compassion for others that he has. I am honored beyond measure to be a friend to him, and to have [him] as mine.”

Benson then seemed to tease more concerts. He wrote, “This show brought me a new wave of inspiration and I think I’m gonna need more…a lot more. Stay tuned, love you all.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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