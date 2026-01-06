Benson Boone to play San Francisco charity show ahead of Super Bowl

Benson Boone appears on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Benson Boone may not be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, but he’ll be performing in San Francisco just a few days before the big game takes place.

The “Mystical Magical” singer will give a concert at San Francisco’s famed Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Feb. 5. A portion of the proceeds will go to Tipping Point Community, the Bay Area’s leading philanthropic organization that works to fight poverty. The event is organized by the Bay Area Host Committee, which brings sporting events to the region.

A presale for Xfinity customers, BAHC partners and the Tipping Point community starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LX takes place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bad Bunny is the halftime performer.