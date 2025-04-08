AD
Mike FM Music News

Benson Boone to receive Champion Award at BMI Pop Awards

todayApril 8, 2025

Jonathan Weiner

Benson Boone is a champ.

He’ll be receiving the BMI Champion Award at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards, which take place May 13 in Beverly Hills. BMI is a music rights management company that collects and distributes royalties on behalf of songwriters when their songs are performed in public.

“Benson Boone has reshaped the global soundscape of culture and music with an indomitable spirit and love of craft, artistry, and performance,” a BMI exec says in a statement. “As one of today’s most exciting hitmakers, Benson inspires through his honest storytelling which is ignited by his passion and authenticity.”

Previous winners of the BMI Champion Award include SZA, Mark Ronson and Keith Urban.

Benson has been on tour in South America, performing at festivals in Chile, Argentina and Colombia. He’ll perform at Coachella April 11 and April 18 before kicking off a run of more U.S. festival shows May 2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

