Mike FM Music News

Benson Boone trolls Variety after publication gets the name of his hit song wrong

todayAugust 27, 2024

Dennis Leupold

Benson Boone didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to call out a major publication for messing up the name of his smash hit single.

Variety reported Tuesday that Benson had been added to the lineup of this year’s Global Citizen Festival. However, the publication referred to Benson as “‘Better Things’ singer Benson Boone.” Most pop music fans could tell you that the song is actually called “Beautiful Things.” Oops.

Benson posted a photo of the incorrect article on his Instagram Story and wrote, “LOLLLL ‘Better Things’ is crazy bro.” He then tagged Variety in a video and sang the chorus of the song with the incorrect lyrics, belting, “These better things that I’ve got/ Please.”

Continuing the trolling, he then posted a video captioned, “Better Things Out Next Week @variety,” in which he says, “This one goes out to Variety for just kinda making a better name for the song.” He played the chorus of the song on piano, singing, “Don’t take these better things that I’ve got/ Please stay/ I want you I need you oh girl/ I need these better things that I’ve got.”

“It’s so good,” he added.

But he didn’t stop there. He then posted a photo of the #1 song award he got, with the word “Beautiful” crossed out and replaced by “Better.” That’s followed by yet another version of the song with the incorrect words. “Thank you @variety for the inspiration,” he captioned it.

He closed out his troll by posting a shot of a Spotify playlist showing that “Beautiful Things” has gotten 1.25 billion streams — except he’s changed the name to “Better Things.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

