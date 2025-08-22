AD
Benson Boone’s new tour marks the first time he’s ever rehearsed for a show

todayAugust 22, 2025

Benson Boone, ‘American Heart’ (Night Street Records/Warner Records)

Most artists spend weeks, if not months, rehearsing for their tours. But Benson Boone claims he’s spent the past few years literally winging it — until now.

Benson is launching his American Heart tour Friday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, and he tells People it marks the first time he’s rehearsed for a series of live dates. Benson tells the magazine that in the past he and his band would “know the music” and “just figure it out onstage.” This time around, he says, things are “vastly different.”

“It’s so much bigger and it feels like a humongous step from last tour,” he says. “[We have] a far bigger stage than I’ve ever seen before and there’s little choreographed moments and better outfits and everyone’s a little more locked in.”

“We rehearsed for like two weeks, which probably doesn’t sound very interesting at all, but that’s a big deal to me,” he notes.

The tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in December, is just the latest accomplishment for Benson, who’s had a big year. He says the three moments that stand out the most, though, were playing Coachella with Queen guitarist Brian May, making his self-mocking video for “Mr. Electric Blue” and, most of all, singing “Beautiful Things” at the Grammys.

“I met so many new people that I look up to and that I think are so incredible,” he says of the Grammys. “I feel like that’s the first time a lot of people saw me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

