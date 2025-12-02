AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bernie Leadon drops video for ‘Too Late To Be Cool’

todayDecember 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Bernie Leadon’s ‘Too Late To Be Cool’/Courtesy of Straight Wire Records, Photo Credit: Henry Diltz

Former Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon has dropped a new video for “Too Late To Be Cool,” the title track of his latest solo album.

The video, which was shot in Nashville, has Leadon watching on as the young people around him appear to be moving in reverse. It also includes footage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer driving a Ferrari around a race track.

“‘Too Late To Be Cool,’ is like lukewarm, indifferent, detached, uncaring, about what’s going on around us,” Leadon says. “Don’t take everything that we’re told as necessarily being true or accurate. Think for yourself, form your own opinion, and take no s***. But you can still be a nice guy.”

Leadon released Too Late To Be Cool in October. It was his first solo album in 21 years.

Next up, Leadon is set to ring in the new year onstage. The rocker will perform at the Keestone Resort Grand Theatre in Loretto, Tennessee, on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%