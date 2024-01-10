AD
Buck Country Music News

BetMGM Big Game Bash taps Luke Combs as headliner

todayJanuary 10, 2024

ABC

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has announced Luke Combs as the BetMGM Big Game Bash concert headliner.

The event will take place Saturday, February 10, at The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“First-class entertainment and Las Vegas are at the core of the BetMGM brand, and this Luke Combs concert will be a highlight of the weekend’s marquee entertainment events,” says BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “It is part of our full-scale efforts to deliver memorable experiences for fans who are in town for the momentous Big Game.”

“It’s going to be a whole lot of fun,” shares Luke.

Tickets start at $400 and go on sale Friday, January 12, at 8 a.m. PT exclusively on the BetMGM app.

Luke’s latest single, “Where the Wild Things Are,” is currently top 10 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

