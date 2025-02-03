Beyoncé announces Cowboy Carter Tour 2025

Julian Dakdouk

The day before the Grammy Awards, where she’s the leading nominee for her album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has announced a tour in support of the project.

In two Instagram posts, Bey announced the existence of the tour, though not the dates as of yet. One showed a light-up billboard suspended above a field of dirt, flashing “Cowboy Carter Tour” on and off. In a second post, the singer posted a close up of herself, sporting silver braids and eyebrows dyed to match, with the caption “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025.”

The announcement was initially supposed to come Jan. 14, but on Jan. 13, Bey announced she was postponing it “due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.”

During her halftime show at the Christmas Day football game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, the star gave fans a taste of what the songs on her album, which spawned the singles “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “II Most Wanted” and “16 Carriages,” would sound and look like live.

The performance, dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl,” is available to watch as a stand-alone special on Netflix. It features guest appearances by Post Malone, Shaboozey and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

At Sunday’s Grammys, Bey has 11 nominations for Cowboy Carter, which examines the country music genre through its historical roots in Black music. She’s the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with 99 career nominations in total, and has won 32 times. However, she’s never taken home the album of the year prize. You can see if she finally wins on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.