Beyoncé joins pal Taylor Swift on ‘Forbes’ celebrity billionaires list

todayMarch 10, 2026

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie world premiere, Oct. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Beyoncé and Taylor are known to be pals, and now they’ve got something new in common: They’re both billionaires.

Forbes is out with its annual World’s Celebrity Billionaires list, which features people who became famous first, then became billionaires. Bey is a new entry on the list at #21, with a net worth listed as $1 billion. According to Forbes, her wealth comes from her three-decade music career. She is married to another billionaire, Jay-Z, whose net worth Forbes lists as $2.8 billion.

As for Taylor, she ranks #7 on the list, one step behind Jay-Z, with a listed net worth of $2 billion. As per Forbes, her net worth comes from the value of her music catalog, estimated to be worth $900 million, plus $100 million worth of real estate and earnings from her Eras Tour.

Other musicians on the list include Bruce Springsteen, worth $1.2 billion; Rihanna, worth $1 billion thanks to her Fenty Beauty empire; and another new billionaire, Dr. Dre, who’s worth $1 billion after he and other investors sold the companies he co-founded, Beats Electronics and streaming service Beats Music, to Apple for billions of dollars in 2014.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

