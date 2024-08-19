AD
Entertainment News

“Big, fun, nice check”: Michael Keaton doesn’t really care the Batgirl movie got shelved

todayAugust 19, 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery

In a feature in GQ, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton had a pretty plain-spoken response to Warner Bros. infamously shelving Batgirl, a film that would have had him reprising as Batman.

“Big, fun, nice check,” he said when he was asked what his feelings were about the shelving of the movie that also starred Brendan Fraser.

Keaton’s return to the rubber suit came instead in the box office disappointment The Flash.

He says of the studio’s shelving the former film, “No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check,” the actor said while reportedly rubbing his fingers together.

That said, he did feel for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad.”

Keating added with a shrug: “Me? I’m good.”

On the topic of superheroes, Keaton gave flowers to his friend and Beetlejuice franchise director Tim Burton, who took a chance casting Keaton as the Dark Knight for 1989’s Batman.

“Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything.” The Spider-Man: Homecoming star continued, “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

