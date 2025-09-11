AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 officially in the works at HBO

todaySeptember 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend a ‘Big Little Lies’ FYC event on Nov. 11, 2019, in LA. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

There’s nothing little about this Big Little Lies update.

The HBO series is officially returning for a third season, ABC Audio has confirmed. Mr. & Mrs. Smith showrunner Francesca Sloane has been tapped to executive produce season 3 of Big Little Lies and write its first episode.

She takes on executive producing duties along with the series’ creator, David E. Kelley, and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Zoë KravitzLaura Dern and Shailene Woodley also starred in Big Little Lies, which featured Alexander SkarsgårdAdam ScottJames TupperJeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep as part of its star-studded ensemble cast.

Sloane has signed an exclusive two-year overall TV deal with HBO. She moves from Amazon MGM Studios, where she had previously been under overall deals since 2020. At Amazon MGM Studios, Sloane co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover. That series, which was previously greenlit for season 2, has been delayed indefinitely, Deadline reports.

Season 1 of Big Little Lies debuted in 2017. It won eight Emmys and received 16 nominations. The show is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It follows the darkly comedic story of the secrets that take place in the lives of three seemingly perfect mothers living in Monterey, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%