Big surprise (not): Taylor Swift is #1 on ‘Billboard’ Top Artists of the 21st Century Chart

Kate Green/Getty Images

Since it’s now 2025, Billboard has recapped the first 25 years of this century — from 2000 to the end of 2024 — with a new Top Artists of the 21st Century chart. It won’t surprise anyone to learn that Taylor Swift ranks #1 on that chart.

Even though Taylor didn’t debut on any Billboard chart until July 2006, she’s since managed to score 14 #1 albums on the Billboard 200 album chart — the most of all female artists — in the first quarter of this century, as well as 12 #1 hits on the Hot 100.

Among her other accomplishments:

–In 2022 she became the first artist ever to dominate the entire top 10 on the Hot 100, following the release of Midnights. She did it again in May 2024 thanks to songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

–She was Billboard’s top artist in 2009, 2015, 2023 and 2024 — the only act ever to grab that title four times since the publication instituted it in 1981.

— She’s scored 59 top-10 hits on the Hot 100 — the most for a female artist — and has spent 86 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. That’s the most ever for a solo artist.

The rest of the top 10 Artists of the 21st Century are as follows:

2. Drake

3. Rihanna

4. Post Malone

5. Eminem

6. The Weeknd

7. Beyoncé

8. Justin Bieber

9. Bruno Mars

10. Usher