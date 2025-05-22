AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Biggest dream ever’: Why Ella Langley loves Miranda Lambert

todayMay 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

For Ella Langley, performing “Kerosene” at the 60th ACM Awards with Miranda Lambert was definitely a bucket list moment. 

“That was our first time performing together,” Ella tells People. “It felt like a 12-year-old kid living her biggest dream ever on stage.”

The “you look like you love me” hitmaker has long admired Miranda’s authenticity.

“She is who she is and she doesn’t apologize for that,” Ella says. “She stands up for herself, but she also stands up for others she believes in. And that’s just always been apparent by watching her as a young artist.”

Of course, the ACMs were a pretty big night for Ella all around. She took home five trophies and also performed her current hit, “weren’t for the wind.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%