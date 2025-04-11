AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling ‘Titanic’ ending

todayApril 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
RYAN WEST/NETFLIX

He’ll never let go of this memory, Jack. Bill Hader says he once got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling the ending of Titanic.

During an appearance on Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Hader recounts that he was working at the theater right around the time the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet film came out. A sorority had bought out the theater to watch the film, and they were giving him a hard time as he tried to move them from blocking the doorway.

“They were making fun of me,” he says of the college girls. “They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies,’” he continued.

While it may have been a satisfying comeback in the moment, his boss couldn’t let it slide. “The [manager] came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you,'” Hader says. “He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%