Entertainment News

Bill & Ted’s Broadway adventure: Keanu to make Broadway debut with Alex Winter in ‘Waiting for Godot’

todayAugust 1, 2024

Photo: Lee Jeffries

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut opposite his longtime friend and Bill & Ted‘s co-star Alex Winter in a revival of Samuel Beckett‘s classic play Waiting for Godot.

Reeves will play Estragon and Winter Vladimir in the production, due on the Great White Way in the fall of 2025. Two-time Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd will direct the pair in the production, which will be staged at an Ambassador Theatre Group venue to be announced.

“A tragicomedy in two acts,” Beckett’s play centers on the two characters who are, as its title suggests, waiting for a character called Godot — who never comes. In the interim, they converse with each other and various other colorful characters.

In the announcement, Lloyd called it an honor to be collaborating “with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter” on Beckett’s “sublime masterpiece,” which the director called “one of the greatest plays of all time.”

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”

Incidentally, another legendary movie twosome — celebrated theater veterans and X-Men franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — respectively played Vladimir and Estragon in a Broadway revival of the play in 2014.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

