‘Billboard’ Music Awards return; Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan are top nominees

dick clark productions

The Billboard Music Awards are back, and Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan are the leading nominees.

There are 72 categories at the BBMAs and Taylor has snagged 16 nominations; only Zach has more, with 18. Overall, Taylor is currently tied with Drake with 39 BBMA wins, so she could surpass him this year and score the record for the most-awarded artist in the history of the show. Drake is up for eight awards this year.

Morgan Wallen, who won the most awards last year — 11 — has 15 nominations. First-time nominee Sabrina Carpenter has nine, including Top Artist. Other first-time finalists include Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Shaboozey and Chappell Roan.

The BBMAs, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and Fire TV channels, as well as on-demand on Paramount+. Performances will also be available at Billboard.com and the publication’s socials, as well as the BBMA social channels.

The awards are based on performance metrics on Billboard’s multiple charts from last October to this October.

We’re not gonna give you all 72 categories, but here are the nominees in some of the top ones:

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids