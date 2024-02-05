Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus bond over saying “dumb s***” onstage

Sonja Flemming/CBS

During the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 4, Miley Cyrus came offstage during her performance and did a little dance with Billie Eilish. It turns out the two also had a discussion about how hard it is to make a good speech at an awards show.

“She was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s*** I could possibly say,” Billie told Entertainment Tonight. “And I was like, ‘Absolutely, 100 percent.’ She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?'”

During her two speeches on Sunday night, Miley joked that she “may have forgotten underwear” and also compared winning a Grammy to a kid who tries to catch a butterfly and finally gives up, only to have one land on his nose.

“Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same,” Billie laughed. “I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

When ET’s Kevin Frazier said to Billie, “See you at the Oscars! Are you performing?” she said, “Yeah!” and then clapped her hand over mouth and started backtracking.

“Oop!” the Oscar nominee for Best Original Song said. “I mean, yeah! Don’t you have [to]? I dunno. Whatever! I’m sure. I dunno. I honestly don’t know! Love you, Oscars! I’m excited!”