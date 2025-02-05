AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Billie Eilish fangirls out while interviewing Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ screening

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande at 2024 Oscars; Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish turned into a total fangirl on Tuesday night when she interviewed Ariana Grande at a special screening of Wicked — an event that’s part of the musical’s Oscar campaign.

As Variety reports, Ariana told the audience that she personally requested Billie for the interview, but thought, “She’s not gonna say yes. She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much.” However, Ari added, “She said ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Now I’m so nervous.’”

Billie told Ariana that she’s such a fan that on YouTube, “you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’”

“I used to call you ‘Ari’ to my brother [FINNEAS],” she added. “And he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!’”  Billie also gushed that Ariana is “one of the greatest singers of our generation,” but when Ariana tried to return the compliment, she cut her off: “This is not about me, ma’am.”

During the conversation, according to People, the audience members asked Ariana and Billie to sing a duet. “We do need to do that,” Ariana responded, but then explained that Billie was on vocal rest due to her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, and so was she. 

“That’s true. I do want to do that though,” Billie said, with Ari adding, “Me too.”

Ariana is nominated for her first Oscar for Wicked, but Billie already has two, both for best original song.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%