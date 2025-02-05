Billie Eilish fangirls out while interviewing Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ screening

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande at 2024 Oscars; Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish turned into a total fangirl on Tuesday night when she interviewed Ariana Grande at a special screening of Wicked — an event that’s part of the musical’s Oscar campaign.

As Variety reports, Ariana told the audience that she personally requested Billie for the interview, but thought, “She’s not gonna say yes. She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much.” However, Ari added, “She said ‘Yes,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Now I’m so nervous.’”

Billie told Ariana that she’s such a fan that on YouTube, “you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’”

“I used to call you ‘Ari’ to my brother [FINNEAS],” she added. “And he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!’” Billie also gushed that Ariana is “one of the greatest singers of our generation,” but when Ariana tried to return the compliment, she cut her off: “This is not about me, ma’am.”

During the conversation, according to People, the audience members asked Ariana and Billie to sing a duet. “We do need to do that,” Ariana responded, but then explained that Billie was on vocal rest due to her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, and so was she.

“That’s true. I do want to do that though,” Billie said, with Ari adding, “Me too.”

Ariana is nominated for her first Oscar for Wicked, but Billie already has two, both for best original song.