AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Billie Eilish is part of ‘Survivor”s 50th season, but not as a player

todayDecember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
CBS Original Series ‘SURVIVOR 50’ (Courtesy CBS)

Billie Eilish sang, “I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer” in her 2022 song “TV.” Now, she’s part of the beloved CBS reality show’s landmark 50th season.

In the trailer for the new season, which begins in February, one player says, “It’s a Billie Eilish boomerang idol!” Jimmy Fallon‘s involvement is teased, and the season also features cameos from country singer Zac Brown and YouTube star Mr. Beast. According to a press release, “Billie Eilish and Jimmy Fallon will be included in the milestone season in unique ways,” with “more details to come.” 

In 2023, Billie told Variety about Survivor, “I kinda wanna go on it. I think that the physical stuff, I’d be great at. But you have to do math and s***, and I would not be good at that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%