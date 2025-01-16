Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Pink & more to headline FireAid benefit

Disney/Chris Willard

The lineup for a Jan. 30 benefit concert that will raise money for those affected by the deadly LA wildfires is as star-studded as it comes: Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Gracie Abrams, Green Day and Pink are just some of the artists on the bill.

The concert, dubbed FireAid, will take place across two venues — the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California — and will stream live on Apple Music, Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, YouTube, Netflix and many other platforms. It will also screen in AMC Theatre locations in 70 different cities.

The other acts who’ve been announced include Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting, Tate McRae and music legends Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Stephen Stills and Joni Mitchell. Plus, John Mayer and Dave Matthews will perform together for the first time.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon PT through Ticketmaster. Additional artists, special guests and the lineups for each venue will be announced at a later date.

The money raised by the concert will be directed to where it can make the greatest impact, including short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to help prevent future fires. All the proceeds will go directly to the cause, as the LA Clippers organization will foot the bill for the cost of the event, according to a release.

Visit FireAidLA.org for more information.