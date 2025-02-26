AD
Billie Eilish teases upcoming plans: ‘Definitely getting back into the studio’

todayFebruary 26, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

After a busy 2024 releasing and touring behind her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish doesn’t plan to slow down in 2025.

When asked about her plans for the rest of the year by Australia’s Hit Network, the “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” artist responds that she’s “definitely getting back into the studio.”

“I definitely have … lots of tour to do, and probably more than I’m even scheduled for that’s gonna come, which I’m excited about,” she continues. “I’ve really made [touring] into something really fun and enjoyable … it’s not always been that way.”

Eilish is currently playing shows in Australia. She’ll launch a European tour in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

