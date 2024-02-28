Billie Eilish to perform “What Was I Made For?” at the Academy Awards

George Evan

Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, have been confirmed to perform their nominated Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” at the 96th annual Academy Awards next month.

The siblings previously won the Best Original Song Oscar for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” making Billie the first person born in the 21st century to win an Academy Award.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform the other nominated song from Barbie, “I’m Just Ken,” at the ceremony, but guitarists Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, both of whom played on the song, have not been announced as performers — at least, not yet.

The rest of the Best Original Song nominees will also be performed at the ceremony: Becky G will sing the Diane Warren-penned song “The Fire Inside” from the movie Flamin’ Hot; Jon Batiste will sing his song “It Never Went Away” from the movie American Symphony; and Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform George’s composition “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.