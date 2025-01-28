AD
Billie Joe Armstrong’s The Coverups playing LA fire relief concert

todayJanuary 28, 2025

ABC/Rick Rowell

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong is playing a Los Angeles fire relief concert with his side project The Coverups.

The show takes place Friday at LA’s Troubadour venue. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

Proceeds will benefit the Altadena Girls and Altadena Boys organizations.

The day before the Troubadour concert, Armstrong is performing with Green Day at the giant FireAid benefit, taking place Thursday across two venues: the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. That lineup also includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, No Doubt, Dave Matthews and The Black Crowes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

