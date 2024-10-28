AD
Entertainment News

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer

todayOctober 28, 2024

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

