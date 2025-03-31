AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Corgan announces The Machines of God solo tour

todayMarch 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Billy Corgan has announced a new solo tour billed as The Machines of God.

The outing, which runs from June 7 in Baltimore to June 29 in Minneapolis, will celebrate the respective 30th and 25th anniversaries of the Smashing Pumpkins‘ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God & Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

Corgan will also be playing songs off the latest Pumpkins album, 2024’s Aghori Mhori Mei.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. 

In related news, the Pumpkins have announced a remastered and remixed reissue of Machina/The Machines of God & Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music ﻿as an 80-song box set, available exclusively at Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%