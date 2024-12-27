Billy Corgan mourns death of wrestler Jax Dane

Disney/Randy Holmes

Billy Corgan has shared a statement mourning the death of professional wrestler Jeremy Laymon, known by his ring name Jax Dane.

Dane passed away on Christmas Day at age 48. Dane wrestled in the National Wrestling Alliance, or NWA, which Corgan has owned since 2017.

In an Instagram post, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman writes, “Friend, mentor, absolute professional in and out of the ring, and loyalist who went out of his way to support and rebuild the NWA of today, Jax Dane loved professional wrestling deeply and he certainly loved those he fought and rode with.”

He continues, “I know I speak for all of the National Wrestling Alliance when saying Jax will be missed, and we will do our best to honor him and make his family proud as we carry forth.”

“You see those men and women who carry the legacy of a champion because they have rise to such heights,” Corgan concludes. “And then there are those that earn the respect of a champion simply because of who they are. To this I can say, simply and personally, that Jax was such a man, and will forever be in our hearts.”

Corgan’s love of wrestling and role as president of the NWA is documented in the reality series Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland, which premiered in May.