Billy Corgan reflects on one-year anniversary of ﻿’The Magnificent Others’ ﻿podcast

Billy Corgan performs at Madame ZuZu’s on August 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is marking the one-year anniversary of his podcast, The Magnificent Others.

Among the guests Corgan has interviewed since the series premiered in February 2025 are Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne.

“Given the tremendous support for my show’s first season, the goal now is to expand the reach and scope of our guests to something far more universal and dare I say, spiritual,” Corgan says in a statement. “For even if one does not believe in the oft-discussed ‘higher power,’ there’s no denying the might of the human spirit at work.”

Indeed, Corgan told ABC Audio upon the podcast’s launch in 2025 that he hoped to eventually widen the types of guests he interviews.

“Obviously music and the arts is the easiest lane for me to jump into, but I would love to get to the point where I’m talking to authors, and historians and scientists,” Corgan said.

Even if he still sticks to mostly interviewing musicians, Corgan doesn’t envision running out of potential guests anytime soon.

“As far as the list of people I have, just musicians alone, it’s hundreds long,” he said. “I mean, there’s so many people I would love to talk to.”