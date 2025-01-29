AD
Entertainment News

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan star in hilarious Super Bowl ad with nod to their iconic film

todayJanuary 29, 2025

Hellman’s

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s reunion has been revealed and it’s … a Super Bowl commercial!

In the new ad released Wednesday for Hellmann’s mayonnaise, the When Harry Met Sally co-stars are right back where it all started, sitting in New York City’s famous Katz’s Delicatessen, where one of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film took place.

“I can’t believe they let us back in this place,” Crystal says to Ryan in the commercial. When Ryan asks “Why?” Crystal says “Hello …,” nodding to the famous deli scene from the classic.

“Nobody remembers that,” responds Ryan, shrugging off the reference.

As Ryan and Crystal dig into their sandwiches, Ryan expresses displeasure, but after she adds mayonnaise to her sandwich, she immediately begins to really enjoy the sandwich, channeling her famous excited reaction from the original film, 35 years later.

“Here we go,” responds Crystal in annoyance.

As Ryan continues, banging her hands on the table and rolling her head back, Crystal chimes in, “This one’s real.”

“Lunch and a show,” he says, addressing onlookers.

A surprise twist at the end reveals Sydney Sweeney sitting nearby, who delivers the now-iconic punchline, “I’ll have what she’s having” — which was originally delivered by When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner‘s mother, Estelle Reiner.

The 30-second spot will air in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, while a 60-second version will debut on social media.

The stars previously teased the reunion in an Instagram post.

