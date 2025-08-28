AD
Buck Country Music News

Billy Currington is ‘King of the World’ with new album

todayAugust 28, 2025

Billy Currington’s ‘King of the World’ (MCA)

Billy Currington‘s first new album since 2021’s Intuition is on the way this fall.

You can check out the title cut of King of the World now, along with “One Thing I Ain’t Been” and “Anchor Man.” Billy’s 10-track seventh studio album arrives in full Oct. 24. 

Billy has 12 number ones under his belt, including the Luke Bryan-penned “Good Directions,” “People Are Crazy,” “Must Be Doin’ Something Right,” “Do I Make You Wanna” and “We Are Tonight.”

Here’s the complete track listing for King of the World
“King of the World”
“Run for My Whiskey”
“Old School”
“Burnin’ the Midnight Gasoline”
“One Thing I Ain’t Been”
“Georgia in Alabama”
“Anchor Man”
“Bourbon Sunset”
“Southern Star”
“Solid Gold”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

