Mike FM Music News

Billy, Elton, Benson, Bruno & more: Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl to shop

todayNovember 26, 2025

Billy Joel, ‘Live From Long Island,’ RSD Black Friday 2025 (Legacy Recordings)

You can work off the calories after your Thanksgiving meal Thursday by walking around your local independent record store and picking up exclusive vinyls released for the 2025 Record Store Day Black Friday event. Here’s a roundup of just some of the items you can score this year.

Billy Joel is releasing his Live From Long Island concert as a three-LP standalone set. The 1982 show, recorded at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum in December 1982, features most of Billy’s hits, including, “Allentown,” “Piano Man,” “Pressure,” “Big Shot,” “You May Be Right” and “Just the Way You Are.”

Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium documents the March 25 concert Elton John and Brandi Carlile did at the London Palladium. It features a concert poster and live versions of songs from the duo’s Grammy-nominated album, as well as Elton hits like “Your Song,” “I’m Still Standing” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Phil Collins is releasing 12″ersa six-track EP of extended mixes of songs from his album No Jacket Required.

Benson Boone‘s 2023 EP, Pulseis coming to vinyl for the first time on electric yellow and bright blue splatter vinyl and includes a 12×24 poster.

Bruno Mars‘ debut EP, It’s Better If You Don’t Understand, is on vinyl for the first time. It features “Count On Me,” “Talking to the Moon” and two other tracks.

Billie Eilish is putting out live recordings from Amazon’s Songline series, which have never before had a physical release. The four-track LP includes live versions of “Birds of a Feather” and more.

Matchbox Twenty is releasing Mad Season (Live 2001),a 2-LP set on truffle color vinyl documenting concert recordings from their tour promoting their second album, Mad Season. It includes hits like “If You’re Gone.”

