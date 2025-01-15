AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy F Gibbons to release new song ‘Livin’ It Up Down In Texas’ on Friday

todayJanuary 15, 2025

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Billy F Gibbons is getting ready to release some new music.

The ZZ Top rocker is set to drop the new song “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas” on Friday, sharing a clip of the song on Instagram.

But the track may already sound familiar to some people. It appeared on the Jan. 5 episode of the Paramount+ series Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton.

Gibbons and his band the BFGs are set to kick off a new tour with a three-night stand in Honolulu starting Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at billygibbons.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

