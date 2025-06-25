Billy Idol announces new vinyl re-pressings of ‘Charmed Life’, ‘Whiplash Smile’ and ‘Don’t Stop’

Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol is reissuing three of his classic albums on vinyl. The rocker is set to release new vinyl re-pressings of 1990’s Charmed Life, 1986’s Whiplash Smile and the 1981 EP Don’t Stop on Aug. 15.

Charmed Life, which featured his hit song “Cradle of Love” and a cover of The Doors’ “L.A. Woman,” will be released as a two-LP set for the first time. In addition to the standard black vinyl, it will be released on limited-edition lavender vinyl.

To coincide with the announcement, Idol has shared an HD remastered version of the video for the Charmed Life track “Prodigal Blues.”

Meanwhile, Whiplash Smile, featuring the top-40 hits “To Be a Lover,” “Don’t Need a Gun” and “Sweet Sixteen,” will be released on standard black vinyl and limited-edition opaque tangerine vinyl.

Finally, Don’t Stop, Idol’s debut solo EP following the breakup of his band Generation X, features Idol’s hit cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells tune “Mony Mony” and “Dancing With Myself,” which was originally released by Generation X. The EP will be released in standard black vinyl, as well as a limited-edition lemon-yellow LP.

The announcement comes just weeks after Idol released the new studio album Dream Into It, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. He’s also the subject of a new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York.