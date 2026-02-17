Billy Idol documentary ‘Billy Idol Should Be Dead’ sets theatrical release

Billy Idol at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead is finally hitting theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 26.

Ahead of the opening, the film will get two special premieres, Feb. 23 in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and Feb. 25 in New York at the Regal Union Square. Both screenings will feature an acoustic performance by Idol, and his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025. The film explores the rock star’s career and personal life, and features never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, as seen in a just-released teaser for the flick. It also includes interviews with Idol’s family, peers and collaborators.

The film features the new song “Dying to Live,” which Idol wrote with Academy Award-nominated songwriter J. Ralph.

Info on screenings and tickets can be found at billyidolshouldbedead.com.