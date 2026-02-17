AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol documentary ‘Billy Idol Should Be Dead’ sets theatrical release

todayFebruary 17, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Billy Idol at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead is finally hitting theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 26.

Ahead of the opening, the film will get two special premieres, Feb. 23 in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and Feb. 25 in New York at the Regal Union Square. Both screenings will feature an acoustic performance by Idol, and his longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025. The film explores the rock star’s career and personal life, and features never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol, as seen in a just-released teaser for the flick. It also includes interviews with Idol’s family, peers and collaborators.

The film features the new song “Dying to Live,” which Idol wrote with Academy Award-nominated songwriter J. Ralph.

Info on screenings and tickets can be found at billyidolshouldbedead.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%