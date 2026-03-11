AD
Billy Idol documentary ‘Billy Idol Should Be Dead’ to stream on Hulu

todayMarch 11, 2026

Poster for ‘Billy Idol Should Be Dead’ (Live Nation Studios)

After being released in theaters earlier in March, the new Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead is coming to streaming.

The film, directed by three-time Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund, is set to debut on Hulu March 26.

To coincide with the announcement, a new clip from the film has just been released to YouTube, in which Idol discusses his idea of meshing dance music and punk rock, which led to him working with producers Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead explores the rock star’s career and personal life, and features never-before-seen archival and personal interviews with Idol. The film also features interviews with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Miley Cyrus and others.

Idol was recently announced as one of the nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. Voting is now open at RockHall.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

