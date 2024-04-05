AD
Billy Idol drops “Flesh For Fantasy” demo from ‘Rebel Yell’ 40th anniversary edition

todayApril 5, 2024

Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol has shared another previously unreleased track from his upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe expanded edition of Rebel Yell. 

The latest is a demo of “Flesh For Fantasy,” which sounds quite different from the original song on the album. It follows the release of Idol’s previously unreleased cover of Rose Royce’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore.” 

You can listen to the “Flesh For Fantasy” demo now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The Rebel Yell deluxe expanded edition, available for preorder now, will be released digitally, and as a two-LP and two-CD set on April 26. It will include the original album, and an album of previously unreleased songs and demos.

Idol has also just announced dates for a summer Canadian tour. The trek kicks off July 30 in Vancouver and wraps August 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. He kicks off a U.S. tour on May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of Idol shows can be found at billyidol.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

