Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol shares cover of “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” from ‘Rebel Yell’ 40th anniversary edition

todayMarch 13, 2024

Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol is giving fans a preview of the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe expanded edition of his breakthrough album, Rebel Yell.

The rocker has just released a visualizer for his cover of Rose Royce’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” one of the previously unreleased tracks that will appear on the release.

The reissue will be available digitally, and as a two-LP and two-CD set on April 26. It will include the original album and an album of previously unreleased songs and demos. In addition to “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” it will include “Best Way Out Of Here,” a never-before-heard Idol/Steve Stevens track from the album’s original recording sessions, and a Poolside remix of “Eyes Without A Face.”

The Rebel Yell deluxe expanded edition is available for preorder now.

Released in November 1983, Rebel Yell was Idol’s sophomore studio album. It peaked at #6 in the U.S. and went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to “Eyes Without A Face,” which was a top five hit for Idol, the album featured such classic tunes as the title track and “Flesh for Fantasy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

