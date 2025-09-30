AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol, The Cars’ Elliot Easton to play Above Ground benefit concert

todaySeptember 30, 2025

Artwork for Above Ground 4/(courtesy of Above Ground)

Billy Idol and The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton are among the artists set to perform at the Above Ground benefit concert on Oct. 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Other artists confirmed for this year’s show include Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Moby, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, and former Foo Fighters and current Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese, with a special guest appearance by rappers Cypress Hill. More artists are expected to be announced.

This year’s show was originally supposed to take place in January but was postponed due to the California wildfires. The concert will feature the artists performing songs off the self-titled debut albums from the New York Dolls and The Cars.

The yearly concert is put on by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and guitarist Billy Morrison‘s Above Ground organization, which they founded in 2018. The concert raises money for MusiCares in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

