Mike FM Music News

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to play Caesars Superdome

todayFebruary 13, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

The Caesars Superdome is probably still filled with confetti after the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday. But this fall the venue will be making way for the Piano Man and one of the reigning queens of rock ‘n’ roll.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced a co-headlining show at the Superdome on Oct. 18. Citi cardmembers can get access to tickets starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. ET; the general sale begins Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

The show is the third date so far that the two artists have announced for 2025. They’ll also perform together March 29 at Detroit’s Ford Field and Aug. 8 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And when Billy isn’t performing with Stevie this year, he’ll be playing solo or co-headlining with Rod Stewart and Sting. Billy and Sting recently performed together in Indianapolis, and they have additional shows scheduled for April in Syracuse and Milwaukee; in May in Charlotte and Salt Lake City; in August at New York’s Citi Field; and in September in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Billy and Rod will perform together in July in Pittsburgh and at New York’s Yankee Stadium and in September in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

