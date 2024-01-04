AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel announces new solo shows plus dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billy Joel has announced some new tour dates for 2024, both solo and with two of his musical peers.

Joel is set to headline solo dates at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on May 24, the first time he’s played Seattle in eight years. He’ll also headline Denver’s Coors Field on July 12, the first time he’s played the city in five years.

Joel will also once again team with Stevie Nicks for a co-headlining show at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday, June 21, marking the first time the duo has played together in the city. Plus, he’ll team with Sting for a concert at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Friday, September 27.

A Citi presale for all shows kick off Monday, January 8, at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public, Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

Billy and Stevie first kicked off their co-headlining shows in March. In addition to Chicago, they have one other date set for 2024: March 9 in Arlington, Texas, which is a rescheduled show from 2023.

Meanwhile, Billy and Sting already have two other shows announced for this year: February 24 in Tampa, Florida, and April 13 in San Diego, California.

A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

