Billy Joel announces Pittsburgh date with Rod Stewart

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA

Billy Joel has announced his first 2025 show with Rod Stewart. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on July 5.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Billy and Rod played their last show together in September in Cleveland. So far this is the only date they have booked for 2025, although Rod will head out on his own next year, with the U.S. leg of his One Last Time tour kicking off March 7 in Austin, Texas.

Billy has several 2025 dates on the books, including a just-announced show with Stevie Nicks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, as well as another in Detroit in March.

He’s also set to play five shows with Sting and has some solo dates on the books.

Billy’s next concert is a New Year’s Eve show at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.