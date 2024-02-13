AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel booked for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

todayFebruary 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Billy Joel is hitting late night TV.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’s going to be a guest on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, February 15.

Joel recently released the song “Turn the Lights Back On,” which is his first new single in 17 years. He performed it at the Grammy Awards, along with his classic “You May Be Right.”

The Colbert news follows CBS’ announcement that on April 14 they will be airing The 100th: Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run Of All Time, a special highlighting Joel’s 100th MSG residency show, which is happening on March 28. 

Next up, Billy returns to the stage on February 24 for a show in Tampa, Florida, with Sting. A complete list of Billy dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%