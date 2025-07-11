Billy Joel looks back on his career in new trailer for documentary ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’

Courtesy of HBO

A new trailer has just been released for the upcoming two-part Billy Joel documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

“Sometimes it’s alien to me, this guy Billy Joel. I don’t know who that is or what that is,” the rocker says in a voice-over at the opening of the trailer. “I’m reminded of it when I go walk on the street. Oh right, I’m that guy.”

The clip features archival footage of Joel, as well as snippets of interviews with his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Pink and others. Billy also talks about dating supermodel Christie Brinkley, who went on to become his second wife, and about the hardships in his life.

“I think music saved my life. It gave me a reason to live,” he says at the end of the clip. “Everything I’ve done and everything I’ve lived through has somehow found its way into my music.”

Part one of Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut July 18 on HBO, with part two debuting July 25. Both will be available to stream at the same time on HBO Max.