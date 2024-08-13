AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel pays tribute to his former band member David Brown

todayAugust 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billy Joel has paid tribute to his former guitarist David Brown, who passed away Sunday, August 11. Brown played in Joel’s band from 1978 to 1991 and appeared on all of Joel’s albums from 1978’s 52nd Street to 1986’s The Bridge.

“I am so sorry to hear that David Brown has passed away,” Joel wrote on Instagram next to photos of the musician. “He had such a young heart and such extraordinary musical talent,” adding, “I send my deepest respects to his family.”

News of Brown’s death was first revealed on social media by Joel’s former drummer Liberty DeVito, who shared, “I am heart broken to hear my old band mate David Brown passed away.”

Mark Rivera, who has been Joel’s saxophonist since 1982, shared on Facebook that Brown passed away Sunday, and reflected on how his connection with Brown led to him being hired by Billy.

“I can’t say enough about the Beauty and Grace that David brought to Every musical endeavor that we shared,” Rivera noted. “His Sound and Feel were like no other. I Will Miss You My Friend.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%