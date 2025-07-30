AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel posts new archival performance; band members join Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

todayJuly 30, 2025

Calle Hesslefors/ullstein bild via Getty Images

If watching the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes has you fired up about Billy’s music, now’s your chance to jam with the members of his band, past and present.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is hosting a Rock ‘N’ Soul Camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in December. While there, you’ll be able to play some of Billy’s biggest hits with Billy’s former drummer Liberty DeVitto; his current keyboardist and musical director David Rosenthal; and Crystal Taliefero, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who’s been working with Billy since 1989.

In other Billy Joel news, he continues to roll out new archival performances on his YouTube channel. The latest is an a cappella performance of his 1984 hit “The Longest Time,” recorded by Billy and his then-bandmates in the locker room showers at the Capital Centre, a sports arena in Landover, Maryland. DeVitto is seen providing percussion by thumping on a book.

A snippet of the performance can be seen in the documentary, but this is the entire song. More archival performances will be posted to Billy’s YouTube channel in the coming weeks. You can also find the audio versions of these performances on the 155-track digital companion to the doc, which is now available on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

