AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel releases archival performance from a ‘Long, Long Time’ ago

todayAugust 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel has debuted another archival performance, and this one is a real throwback.

The “Piano Man” shared a video of him performing the track “Long, Long Time” on the PBS station WSIU on Feb. 10, 1972.

The clip is from such an early point in his career that during the intro the host notes that Joel and his backing band have been together “less than a year,” but adds that the “maturity of sound is there.”

“Long, Long Time” is actually a song that didn’t appear on any of Billy’s original studio albums. A performance of it does appear on the 2011 Legacy Edition of his sophomore album Piano Man.

Joel began releasing archival rarities to his YouTube account following the release of his HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, with many of the clips found during the making of the film.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is now streaming on HBO Max

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%