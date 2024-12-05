Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks set NJ stadium date for August 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

He’s always in a New York State of Mind, but Billy Joel will be playing New Jersey next summer for the first time in years.

He and Stevie Nicks have booked an Aug. 8 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’ll mark the first time he’s played a show in the area since 2002, and his first outdoor show there since he played that stadium — then known as Giants Stadium — in 1994.

As for Stevie, this will be the first time she’s played New Jersey as a solo artist since 2012. For both, it’ll be their only appearance together in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut in 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com. A Citi card presale starts Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. ET via citientertainment.com.

Billy and Stevie are also set to play together March 29 at Detroit’s Ford Field. Billy and Sting have several stadium dates booked for next year as well.