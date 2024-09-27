AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel & Sting postpone St. Louis show due to bad weather

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Mother Nature has forced Billy Joel and Sting to postpone their Friday show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, tonight’s Billy Joel and Sting concert at Busch Stadium has been rescheduled to this Sunday, September 29,” reads an announcement on social media. “The safety of the fans, artists, crew, and staff is paramount.” The announcement notes that tickets for the Friday show will be accepted Sunday night. 

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” the post concludes.

The St. Louis show is one of several co-headlining dates for Billy and Sting, including one more this year, Oct. 9 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. They also just announced four new shows for 2025 in Indianapolis, Syracuse, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

Citi presales for all new shows begin Monday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%