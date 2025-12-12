AD
Billy Preston documentary set for February theatrical release

todayDecember 12, 2025

American keyboardist, singer and songwriter Billy Preston (1949-2006), circa 1975. (Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

A documentary on Grammy winner Billy Preston is coming to theaters in February.

Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It was directed by Emmy winner Paris Barclay and premiered at South by Southwest. It’s set to open Feb. 20 at the Film Forum in New York City, with plans to release it in select theaters in North America sometime in 2026.

“We are more than thrilled that the soul of Billy Preston will be reborn thanks to our friends at Abramorama — and in the theater, where everyone can experience it,” said Barclay. “His story has reverberated with festival audiences, in part because we illuminate Preston’s brilliance — and also because it has so much to say about the world we live in today.”

The film will give fans insight into the six-decade career of the legendary singer and keyboardist, known for such hits as “Nothing From Nothing,” “Will It Go Round in Circles” and “Space Race.” He also co-wrote and recorded the classic “You Are So Beautiful,” which became a hit for Joe Cocker.

Preston, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, is also known for his association with other artists like The BeatlesThe Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Eric Clapton and Aretha Franklin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

