AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Biography of late Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke announced alongside four-CD box set

todayJuly 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
BMG

A new biography of late Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has been announced.

Titled Make My Day: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Story of ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, the book is due out Sept. 6 and was written by rock journalist Kris Needs alongside Clarke’s widow, Mariko Fujiwara.

Make My Day will accompany a four-CD box set dedicated to Clarke’s career, including unreleased Motörhead and solo material, as well as music from his band Fastway. You can listen to a track called “Over and Out” now via digital outlets.

Clarke, who died in 2018, was part of the classic Motörhead lineup alongside frontman Lemmy Kilmister and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. Lemmy and Taylor both passed in 2015.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%